COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases near 484,000

At least 483,975 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,396 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 397 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 294 the day before.

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 376 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus on Wednesday, with 99 patients in intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, 5.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.3 million South Carolina residents, or about 32%, have completed vaccination as of Monday, and more than 1.7 million, or about 42%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Fewer people getting COVID tests

The number of COVID-19 tests performed in South Carolina has fallen significantly, but it remains a critical tool for keeping the virus under control and tracking its spread, the Island Packet reports.

Testing has decreased by 35% since January, and at the same time the average positivity rate is down 69%.

“If testing drops, but there’s no increase in the percent positive, then that’s a baseline metric you can use to see that things really aren’t getting worse,” said Lior Rennert, a biostatistician at Clemson University.

Put another way, that decline isn’t hiding a resurgence. It is accurately indicating a diminishing case count.

Continued testing will also help experts gauge how close the country is to achieving herd immunity, or to determine if the coronavirus becomes endemic, like influenza.

Midlands city to keep mask rules in place until July 4

As some South Carolina cities ease mask rules, one Midlands community is keeping its mandate in place until the Fourth of July, The State reported.

Cayce city leaders voted Tuesday to extend the rule requiringface coverings to be worn in public places.

Several cities and towns in South Carolina approved similar mandates at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some have started to move away from them as more people get vaccinated.