COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 26

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 479,000

At least 479,207 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,304 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 424 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 511 reported the day before.

Sixteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 506 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday.

More than 1.2 million South Carolina residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of Friday, the latest date for which vaccination data is available.

COVID spread above target for second week in row

The level of coronavirus spread in South Carolina last week was slightly above the “low” marker set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the second week in a row.

From April 18-24, DHEC reported that 5.14% of coronavirus tests came back positive. The CDC says that a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

In the same week, health officials reported 3,374 new coronavirus cases, down from 4,006 the previous week and an average of about 482 cases a day.

Almost 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered last week in South Carolina.

As of Sunday, 3.9% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive.

SC lifts Johnson & Johnson pause

The DHEC on Friday lifted its 10-day pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The pause followed reports that the vaccine was connected to dangerous, but extremely rare, blood clots.

Federal health officials have since determined the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk of the blood clots, which have occurred in 15 out of the nearly 8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Safety is our top priority. This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as they were designed to work — identifying even these small number of cases,” acting U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement announcing federal officials had lifted the pause on the vaccine.

The DHEC said Friday it had notified vaccine providers that they could start administering the vaccine again.