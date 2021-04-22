Have you been hit with surprise COVID-19 medical bills in SC? Tell us your story

A $1,944 bill for a coronavirus test in New York. A roughly $52,000 air ambulance ride for a COVID-19 patient from Pennsylvania. About $10,900 charged to a Texas doctor’s insurance company after a free-standing emergency room checked his blood for coronavirus antibodies.

The New York Times and ProPublica have documented these surprise medical costs for COVID-19 tests and treatments over the past year.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers want to know if South Carolinians are also being hit with similar bills.

Have you been dumbfounded by a pricey coronavirus test? Are you facing a wave of medical bills after being transported between health care providers while hospitalized with COVID-19? Are you in debt because of your treatment?

We want to hear more about your experiences. Help us report on these and related costs by filling out the form below. We won’t quote you or use your name unless we contact you first and get your permission.

