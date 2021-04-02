COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on April 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 500 new cases reported

At least 465,650 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,087 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 510 new COVID-19 cases, up from 474 reported the day before.

Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths and 14 “probable” deaths were also reported Thursday.

At least 502 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday, with 121 patients in the ICU.

As of Thursday, 5.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Over 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina, and more than 702,000 people in the state have “completed vaccination” as of Tuesday, the last day new data was reported.

Some in SC could pay $0 for health insurance during COVID

Under the American Rescue Plan passed last month, jobless and low-income Americans may be able to find inexpensive deals on health insurance, and in some cases, pay nothing at all.

Unemployed and low-income people who buy insurance through the marketplace can apply for higher tax credits that lower the cost of health care, The State reported.

This is thanks to subsidies that went into effect Thursday. As part of the American Rescue Plan, the subsidies are intended to make health care more accessible during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more, read the rest of the story here.

New homebuyer program for SC frontline workers

Workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic may now qualify for a homebuyer program offering up to $12,000 in assistance, The Sun News reported.

The SC Housing Finance and Development Authority announced on Thursday its first-time homebuyer program, which is open to all teachers, law enforcement officers, medical professionals, emergency responders, active-duty and military veterans.

Those who qualify could get a low, fixed-rate mortgage and maximum $12,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment. Requirements to qualify for the new program vary from county to county, however.

To apply for the program and see if you qualify, visit https://schousing.com/Home/Palmetto-Heroes.

Catawba Nation expands COVID shot to other Native Americans

The Catawba Indian Nation is working to get COVID-19 vaccines in the arms of more Native Americans, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

The Nation’s on-site clinic is now offering the vaccine to individuals ages 18 and older who are members of any federally recognized tribe in the U.S. Spouses or roommates of a registered member of the Catawba Nation are also eligible.

The Nation is considered a sovereign government and has been administering the coronavirus vaccine to its members since January.

Members of other Indigenous groups who are interested in getting vaccinated can contact the Catawba Service Unit at 803-372-5681.