COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Total cases surpass 464,000

At least 464,169 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,053 have died since last March, according state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 499 new COVID-19 cases, down from 644 reported the day before.

Zero coronavirus-related deaths were also reported Monday.

At least 518 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Monday.

As of Monday, 4.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina as of Monday, and more than 669,000 people in the state have “completed vaccination” as of Friday.

Richland 1 coach dies of COVID complications

Damien Jackson, a coach and teacher at Dreher High School, has died due to COVID-19.

Jackson was a popular figure at the Richland 1 school. He coached girls’ track and field, was offensive coordinator for the football team, and also taught math at the junior and senior level, The State reported.

He had been hospitalized over coronavirus complications, Dreher HS principal Kevin Hasinger said in a message to parents, adding his “positive attitude and love for Dreher will be sorely missed.”

Administrators, coaches and teachers took to social media Monday, expressing support and offering condolences.

“Words (cannot) express our heartbreak,” Dreher High Athletics tweeted Monday afternoon. “Please pray for his family during this difficult time.”

Mask mandate ends for North Myrtle Beach

After a motion to extend the community’s state of emergency failed to pass in the city council, masks are no longer required to be worn in public spaces in North Myrtle Beach.

Only two city council members voted to extend the state of emergency, which expired on Sunday, The Sun News reported.

The council had previously done away with a requirement that masks be worn in restaurants, but up until Sunday, the rule still applied to places like grocery stores and other retail businesses.

Getting your COVID shot? Doctors discuss what to expect

With all South Carolina residents 16 years and older becoming eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting March 31, many may be wondering what to expect from the vaccine.

The Sun News spoke with doctors, who shared what they see as some of the most important things to be aware of before getting vaccinated.

Read what they said here.