COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 29

More than 1.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina as of Sunday, and more than 652,000 people in the state have “completed vaccination” as of Friday, according to health officials.

Death toll exceeds 8,000

At least 463,643 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,053 have died since last March, according state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 644 new COVID-19 cases, down from 752 reported the day before.

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were also reported Sunday.

At least 508 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 3.4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

South Carolina paid $145K for COVID-19 vaccine scheduler

The DHEC agreed to pay $145,000 to create its own vaccine scheduling portal after receiving complaints about the federal system, which confused patients and health care workers, records obtained by The State show.

Seniors in South Carolina immediately voiced their frustration with the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, after people ages 70 and older became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. The system requires an email address to register, making it virtually impossible for some residents to use.

The DHEC said its vaccine scheduling system, called COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System, would be more user friendly. But it’s still unclear two months later how many providers will use it as some are using their own systems and some haven’t heard of it.

Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for public health, said in mid-March that CVAS would meet the needs of most providers who wanted a better scheduling option.

“It does seem like that’s gonna be the best system to offer,” he said, according to The State.

Vaccine Chasers sign up Columbia residents

For the past six weeks, a group of people has been knocking on doors in some of Columbia’s historically under-served neighborhoods to help schedule older residents for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The group, unofficially called the Vaccine Chasers, has helped nearly 1,200 Columbia residents get the vaccine in a month, Jeannie Jackson, the lead organizer of the group, told The State.

Frustration with the technological difficulties surrounding scheduling appointments inspired the group.

“It started with a conversation between Jeannie and me,” Kit Smith, former Richland County councilwoman and leader of the Coalition of Five Points Neighborhoods, told The State. “We were frustrated with the continuing message of how under-vaccinated the African American community is. We knew that the reason was not really vaccine accessibility — it was enrollment accessibility.”

The group then connected with Providence Health, which allots the Vaccine Chasers appointment slots each week. The group fills them for people whose names they’ve collected while knocking on doors and arranges transportation to appointments for those who need it.