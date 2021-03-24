COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 460,000

At least 460,277 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,971 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 494 new COVID-19 cases, up from 343 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 542 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 4.8% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1 million South Carolina residents have started vaccination and more than 581,000 have completed vaccination as of Sunday, the latest day for which figures are available.

Are spring breakers flooding Myrtle Beach?

In a repeat of 2020, spring breakers are flocking to Florida beaches though the threat of COVID-19 lingers, forcing Miami to declare a state of emergency, but what is the situation in Myrtle Beach?

The South Carolina coast is a popular tourist destination, and was even more so during spring last year. But so far, Myrtle Beach isn’t being flooded like it was, partly because far fewer Florida beaches are shutting off access, the Sun News reported. Last spring, Myrtle Beach was one of the last beaches to remain open on the East Coast, making it a prime destination.

Though waves of visitors often come in through April, the usual Myrtle Beach crowds — families and older adults — are expected to show instead of college kids and young adults, and in fewer numbers.

“I think everyone here is making sure they are prepared, but going into Easter, our makeup will be very much more geared to families,” Myrtle Beach Hospitality Association CEO Stephen Greene said.

Rock Hill ends mask mandate

The Rock Hill City Council voted to end its mask mandate.

The ordinance, which had been in place since July, required people to wear face coverings in restaurants and retail businesses, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

The 5-2 vote on Monday to rescind the ordinance comes after Gov. Henry McMaster’s order earlier this month lifting statewide mask requirements for restaurants and state-owned buildings.

In place of the ordinance, the city council adopted a resolution recommending, but not requiring, individuals wear masks when in situations where social distancing is not an option.

However, even while the rules were in place, the city did not routinely enforce them. Members of the the anti-mask group Unmask Rock Hill regularly attend council meetings without any sort of face covering.

Two council members were also often maskless.

“We’re ready to take off our masks and smile at our neighbors and enjoy freedom. Enjoy our lives more. Get back to normal — whatever normal looks like in the future,” one Unmask Rock Hill member told the Herald.

Councilwoman Nikita Jackson, one of two votes against ending the mandate, said businesses and employees in Rock Hill will now have “no protection.”

“Once this mandate is taken off the books, anybody can walk in any store without a mask and have no regard for the employees at that business,” Jackson said.