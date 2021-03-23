COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Fewer than 400 new cases reported

At least 459,772 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,969 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, down from 654 reported the day before.

Sixteen coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 535 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Monday.

As of Monday, 4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1 million South Carolina residents have started vaccination and more than 578,000 have completed vaccination as of Saturday, the latest day for which figures are available.

Horry County has third highest vaccination rate

Of the 46 counties in South Carolina, Horry County has the third highest vaccination rate, The Sun News reported.

After a post-Thanksgiving surge that saw over 100 new cases of COVID-19 most days, the county is lately reporting between 20-50. That decline coincides with increasing vaccinations.

More than 90,000 have started the vaccination process, or 3,195 out of every 10,000 county residents.

While Horry County is ranked third, McCormick and Georgetown counties took the top spots.

For tips on the best ways to schedule a vaccination appointment in Horry County, go here.

Pandemic fuels home sales in Hilton Head

The coronavirus pandemic had led to a surge in home sales in the Hilton Head area, the Island Packet reports.

About 59% more homes were sold on Hilton Head Island during the first two months of this year than during the same time period last year, according to SCR, the Hilton Head Area Association of Realtors and the Hilton Head Island Multiple Listing Service.

The increase is at least in part due to many companies switching to remote work, which has allowed employees to leave high-cost cities and buy homes in more affordable areas.

A shortage of available homes for sale in the area is driving up prices.

“It was COVID-driven, definitely, now that [many employees] can work from home,” said Roni Kincaid, who has sold real estate on Hilton Head for 38 years. “It really started [last] March, because people who had been looking decided to bite the bullet and buy.”