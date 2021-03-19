COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 19

A box of Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at Lexington Pharmacy on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Pharmacist Dr. Dhruti Patel is administering the vaccine at the small pharmacy in Lexington, South Carolina. jboucher@thestate.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 457,000

At least 457,217 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,896 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 856 new COVID-19 cases, up from 733 reported the day before.

Six coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 568 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday, with 137 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, state data shows.

As of Thursday, 6.3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Richland County residents could see rent relief soon

Richland County tenants who have fallen behind on rent payments during the pandemic could get assistance through a $12.5 million grant from the Treasury Department, according to The State.

Residents who qualify may receive funding for up to 12 months of delinquent payments. Three months of additional funds may also be offered once debts are paid off.

To qualify, tenants must have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, prove they’re at risk of losing housing and earn less than 80% of the area’s median income.

Applications open on April 5.

Halted cleanups leave SC roads, waterways filthy

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellations of community cleanups last year, leaving South Carolina’s beaches, streets and waterways teeming with trash, The State reported.

Now anti-litter organizers are seeking volunteers to help get the state looking pristine again. Organizers say the lack of cleanups in 2020 led to a nearly 50% drop in the amount of trash and other waste collected across Richland County.

“We canceled many adopt-a-highway cleanups because everything was shutting down and we just couldn’t have volunteers out there,’’ Laura Blake-Orr, a programs manager for Keep the Midlands Beautiful, told The State.