COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 456,000

At least 456,296 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,890 have died since the pandemic began last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 733 new COVID-19 cases, up from 383 reported the day before.

Thirty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 576 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday, with 130 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, state data shows.

As of Wednesday, 4.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

More than 1.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Tuesday, and more than 525,500 residents have “completed vaccination,” state data shows.

DHEC takes steps to improve vaccination plan

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control plans to implement an improved model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution that could help cut down on appointment cancellations, The Island Packet reported.

Going forward, DHEC will allocate a weekly “baseline” of first doses to coronavirus vaccine providers, guaranteeing a set shipment of doses.

The new plan stands to help Beaufort Memorial and other Lowcountry hospitals better gauge how many patients they can vaccinate from week to week.

“We want to ensure that we’re more predictable,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for public health. “That will make everybody’s lives easier, and we would anticipate fewer cancellations ... because facilities know what they’re going to get, and therefore how many appointments they can make.”