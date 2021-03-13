SC has a week of low COVID-19 spread rate, DHEC data shows

South Carolina had a week at what federal health officials call a low rate of coronavirus spread.

From Sunday to Saturday, the average percentage of positive tests reported by state health officials was 4.6. The Centers for Disease Control says that a positive percentage below 5 means that spread of COVID-19 is slowing in a community.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is still advising people to wear masks and socially distance.

South Carolina had 3,912 new cases of the virus in a week, DHEC reported. That’s an average of about 559 new cases a day. At least 137 people died in the same week.

South Carolina also had 1,077 new probable cases and 24 probable deaths for the week.

A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

More than 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in South Carolina, state health officials reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, 598 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, up from 576 at the start of the week.

At least 454,158 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,842 have died since last March, according to DHEC.