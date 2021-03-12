COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Fewer than 400 new cases reported

At least 452,004 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,803 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 359 new COVID-19 cases, down from 507 reported the day before.

Thirty-eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

At least 595 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday, compared to 593 the day before.

On Thursday, 6.4% of COVID tests were positive, the state health department said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5% or lower means there is low level of community spread.

Nearly 1.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Thursday.

DHEC to switch to more equitable vaccine distribution model

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control will enact a new model for distributing COVID-19 vaccines across South Carolina starting next week.

Under the new model, which was designed to be more equitable, vaccine doses will be distributed to South Carolina’s four regions based on total population, plus six other factors:

Percentage of minority residents

Percentage of residents living below the poverty line

Percentage of residents 55 and older

The rate of diabetes and hypertension in the region

The two-week COVID infection rate

Percentage of residents who are not vaccinated

Regional panels will also be created, made up of community leaders and vaccine providers, to offer DHEC on-the-ground information and help guide the agency, The State reported.

“Who’s to say that a state entity knows what’s best for every corner of the state,” Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for public health, said. “And so, while we are clearly intending to do better with the way that we allocate vaccine, we also need help from our local communities.”

Drive-thru food festival planned for April

Organizers of the South Carolina State Fair are bringing the flavors of the fair back early this year, with a drive-thru food festival scheduled April 6-11 at the fairground in Columbia.

Similar to the highly altered State Fair held in October, there will be no rides. But attendees can sit in the air-conditioned comfort and safety of their own vehicles, and enjoy funnel cakes, roasted corn, Fiske fries and more.

The food fest will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.