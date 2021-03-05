Gov. McMaster loosens COVID-19 rules on face masks in state buildings, restaurants

South Carolinians will no longer be required to wear face masks inside state-owned buildings or inside restaurants when not eating or drinking under Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest COVID-19 order Friday.

The governor’s latest announcement follows the steady decline of new virus cases and mass vaccination efforts. But it also comes after other states, including Texas, have lifted their own mask mandates over criticism from public health leaders.

In the same order, McMaster also asked state agency directors to pull together and submit plans to bring employees back to the office full time.

“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” he said.

More than 1 million South Carolinians have received at least one vaccine dose as of this month, almost a year after the state’s first cases.

On Monday, another 2.7 million South Carolinians will be eligible to get the vaccine, including teachers and other frontline workers. Though McMaster rolled back wearing masks inside restaurants, he did recommend that people still continue to wear masks inside.

South Carolina Senate Democrats said they were disappointed by the governor’s announcement.

In a joint statement, Democrats said McMaster lifted restrictions as COVID-19 continues to “sicken and kill South Carolinians. In order to score political points, he is racing to strip away what few safeguards were in place to protect our state.”

“Rescinding mask requirements in restaurants is in direct opposition to CDC guidelines, and studies have proven that dining out is one of the quickest ways the coronavirus can spread. To say that patrons and employees no longer have to wear face coverings simply encourages that spread,” they said.