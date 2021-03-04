COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 446,000

At least 446,169 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,626 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 583 new COVID-19 cases, up from 496 reported the day before. Tuesday marked the lowest number of new cases reported in a day since Oct. 2.

Eighteen additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

At least 706 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 9.6% of COVID-19 tests were positive, up from 4.6% on Tuesday. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

More than 976,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Wednesday.

SC halts rent assistance applications due to overwhelming demand

A state program launched less than a month ago to help South Carolinians struggling to pay their rent or mortgage during the pandemic has been overwhelmed with applications.

The $25 million program run by SC Housing received over 7,000 applications in the first 10 days, of which 5,000 seemed to qualify. Inundated with pleas for help, the agency has been forced to halt applications while it works to catch up, The State reported.

Those approved for assistance can receive six months of back rent, or up to $7,500 paid into their mortgage.

Qualifying applicants must make less than 80% of the median income in the area they live, and be able to prove their finances have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Isolation takes a toll on SC seniors

The isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has been felt to some degree by many South Carolinians, but a sense of loneliness and hopelessness has hit seniors particularly hard.

As the most vulnerable against COVID-19, the disease has exacted a physical and psychological toll. Some pegged their hopes on vaccines — but even as more and more Americans are inoculated every day, it will likely be months before things can return to the way they were.

“I feel a whole lot better and safer after I took that shot,” 66-year-old Calvin Jenkins told The State. “I figured things would change. But it didn’t. It still stayed the same.”

He added: “I’m just hoping this thing will go ahead and pass over with.”