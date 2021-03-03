COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Fewer than 500 cases reported

At least 445,523 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,606 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 496 new COVID-19 cases, down from 740 reported the day before. Tuesday marks the lowest number of new cases reported in a day since Oct. 2.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 706 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Tuesday — the 15th consecutive day in which the total decreased.

As of Tuesday, 4.6% of COVID-19 tests were positive, up from 4.1% on Monday. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

More than 976,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in South Carolina as of Tuesday.

State superintendent tells SC schools to reopen immediately

State superintendent Molly Spearman called on schools statewide to resume in-person instruction five days a week as soon as possible, The State reported.

Spearman’s plea on Tuesday comes as South Carolina readies to enter Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout plan, which will include teachers, among others.

“Every family in South Carolina must be given the opportunity to send their children to schools five days a week, face-to-face,” Spearman said. “This vaccine will help you keep your schools safely open by eliminating staff quarantines. I’m asking every school district in South Carolina to implement a five-day a week plan immediately.”

Vaccine eligibility expanding next week

South Carolina will transition to Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan next week, making many more residents eligible to get vaccinated.

The next phase begins March 8, and will include about 2.7 million more South Carolinians.

Some of those include teachers, people ages 16 to 64 with pre-existing health conditions, ages 55 and older and frontline workers whose jobs put them at an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus.