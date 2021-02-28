COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 28

More than 905,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 442,000

At least 442,957 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,546 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,112 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,086 reported the day before. Cases have gone up in the last three days but are down from the peak in January.

Eighteen additional deaths were reported Saturday.

At least 865 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Saturday.

As of Saturday, 5% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the goal is 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus.

Hilton Head hospitals scale back COVID testing

Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals are scaling back their free coronavirus testing in March due to a drop in demand and positive change in local data.

Drive-thru testing will be offered at the medical centers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon beginning March 1. The testing will be cut on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The locations for testing will remain the same. Testing will still be free and won’t require a doctor’s note.

The hospitals made the changes because of a drop in demand and a recent decline in the percentage of positive tests around the Lowcountry, they said.

Demand has decreased elsewhere in South Carolina as well. Prisma Health is reducing its testing hours in March, and Prisma Health Richland Hospital has closed its testing site at the Columbia Place Mall and will reduce drive-thru testing to three days a week from five.

McMaster lifts ‘last call’ rule on alcohol sales

Gov. Henry McMaster has lifted a months-long order requiring bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m.

The restriction, which will end Monday, was implemented in July to help slow coronavirus spread, particularly among younger people.

McMaster also ended a rule barring events from having more than 250 people without special approval from the Department of Commerce.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”