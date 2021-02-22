Can SC residents get 2nd vaccine shot with NC’s new out-of-state rules? What we know.

Although North Carolina’s new policy prevents out-of-state residents from coming into the state for the sole purpose of securing a coronavirus vaccine, Charlotte hospital officials insist the change will not affect second dose appointments.

Last week, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services made the decision — after receiving updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — to limit its supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals “who spend significant time in North Carolina,” according to a statement from the department.

Now, North Carolina providers can turn away people who not do live, work or receive “on-going health care” in the state, according to the statement.

“This could include persons briefly passing or traveling through North Carolina or coming to North Carolina for the main purpose of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and then returning to another state,” the statement said.

Until last week, the state did not have a residency requirement.

Hundreds of South Carolinians, particularly those in York, Lancaster and Chester counties, received their first coronavirus shot at a North Carolina site, and hundreds more were likely planning to as North Carolina has had a tendency to move through eligibility phases quicker than South Carolina.

North Carolina expanded its vaccine eligibility to anyone 65 and older about a month before South Carolina, and the state is planning to start giving doses on Feb. 24 to “front line essential workers” — or group 3, which includes teachers and childcare workers.

‘No questions asked’ for 2nd dose

Officials with Charlotte-area hospital systems Atrium Health and Novant Health — which have multiple vaccine sites across the state — said South Carolina residents who received a first dose in North Carolina still will be able to get their second dose there.

“If you have gotten your first dose with Novant Health, we will guarantee your second dose — no questions asked,” a Novant spokesperson said in a statement.

Novant is reviewing the updated state guidance to determine how or if its current process will change, according to the statement.

“It is our intention to comply with the state while also ensuring that we do not inadvertently deny access to those who are eligible, and depending on us, to get vaccinated,” the statement said.

When eligible Atrium patients sign up for a first dose appointment, they also schedule their second, so out-of-state patients will be able to come back, an Atrium spokesperson said in a statement.

“Many of our patients do not reside in North Carolina, as we provide healthcare across communities in North and South Carolina, as well as Georgia,” according to a statement. “COVID-19 doesn’t recognize borders, and by vaccinating someone from a neighboring state, we are still working towards the end goal of getting everyone in our community vaccinated against COVID-19 and to end this deadly pandemic.”

Will SC change its vaccine policy?

Nearly 2.7% — or 31,971 — of the 1.1 million first doses administered in North Carolina went to people with a “county of residence missing,” according to North Carolina’s vaccine distribution dashboard.

The number of North Carolinians vaccinated in South Carolina, which does not have a residency requirement, has been far less. About 1% — or 9,707 — of the 831,355 doses administered in South Carolina went to North Carolina residents, according to South Carolina’s dashboard.

Officials from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control urged last week that the state is not likely to change its policy on providing vaccine to out-of-state residents — at least not right now.

“While there’s currently no need for proof of residency in order to receive the vaccine, it’s advised that they receive both doses from the same vaccine provider,” state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “It’s possible for this to change for our state, but I’m not aware of any discussions at this time for implementing a residency requirement.”