COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,500 new cases reported

At least 432,780 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,325 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,451 reported the day before.

Fifty-one additional deaths were reported Friday.

At least 1,122 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Friday, continuing a steady decline from record-high hospitalizations a month ago, which peaked at 2,466.

As of Friday, 8.7% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be close to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

Rural SC is struggling to get vaccinated

Compared to their urban counterparts, rural South Carolina counties are receiving a less than equal proportion of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and fewer residents are getting inoculated, The State reported.

While about 40% of doses administered so far have gone to residents of Charleston, Richland and Greenville counties — accounting for roughly a quarter of the state’s population — just 4,946 doses have been administered in the eight rural counties that don’t have a hospital. That’s one-third less than if doses were being administered in an equitable fashion.

With fewer resources available in their communities, technology barriers and other issues that make scheduling a vaccine appointment difficult —for seniors, non-English speakers, and others -- are even harder to deal with.

Edward Simmer, director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, told lawmakers Tuesday that he is aware of the challenges rural areas are facing, and he aims to even the imbalance.

“We’re giving a lot of vaccine in rural counties, but we’re still lagging behind,” Simmer said.

The agency is ramping up vaccination clinics in rural communities, and addressing digital difficulties with online registration and scheduling, partly with “mobile events” at community centers.

“We know a lot of our folks, especially 65 and over, do not have internet, do not have easy transportation,” Simmer said. “And that’s why we’re looking to things like these mobile units to get it out into communities where people are, to make sure that we’re maximizing equitable access to the vaccine.”