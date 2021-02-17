Frustrated by a COVID-19 testing delay? SC is offering a new way to check on results

South Carolina has launched a new centralized process for residents to track down delayed COVID-19 test results.

If you haven’t received your results within 72 hours of getting tested, you can call the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Care Line (1-855-472-3432) or email ACC-Testing-CustomerService@dhec.sc.gov to contact a state testing team about the matter.

The team will look up your results in a “secure” database, regardless of whether you were tested at a DHEC-sponsored site or at another location.

Residents shouldn’t call or email before the 72 hours is up, according to DHEC.

When reaching out, make sure to have the following information available:

First and last name

Date of birth

Location where you were tested

Date you were tested

Some testing providers may have different turnaround times, but 72 hours is the usual expectation, according to DHEC.

Testing delays plagued the state early last summer amid a surge in cases around the Sun Belt.

“Testing for COVID-19 remains a critical step in our ongoing battle against the virus,” wrote Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer for COVID-19, in a statement last week. “While vaccines are being given to thousands of residents each day, it will be several months before there’s enough vaccine manufactured and available for everyone.”

South Carolina has performed more than 4.6 million molecular COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began, and has confirmed over 428,000 coronavirus cases, DHEC data show.