COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Feb. 16

South Carolina has received 970,550 coronavirus vaccine doses and administered 651,113 doses as of Monday, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 427,000

At least 427,763 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 7,180 have died since March, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,735 reported the day before.

Thirty-one additional deaths were reported Monday.

At least 1,222 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Monday, marking the 14th day in a row the total decreased.

As of Monday, 6.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

Vaccine rollout

As of Monday, South Carolina has received 970,550 coronavirus vaccine doses and given 651,113 doses.

The majority of the doses have gone to frontline health care workers and community first responders, The State reports. More than 454,000 people have made appointments to get vaccinated as of Monday.

South Carolina is in Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout. Anyone eligible to get the shot can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator. For those without internet access, DHEC has a phone line — 866-365-8110 — where operators are available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Columbia to consider mask law with up to $500 fine

A new measure set to be considered Tuesday by the Columbia City Council would increase penalties for mask ordinance violations, especially for repeat offenders.

Columbia has had a mask ordinance since June. Initially, the fine was $25, but in November, the city council raised it to $100. Now, the council will consider a measure that would impose fines of up to $500 for repeat offenders.

The proposal says a first mask offense would remain a $100 fine and a second offense would carry a fine of $200. A third offense and beyond would carry a $500 fine.

It also also says that business owners, managers or supervisors could face fines if they fail to ensure their employees wear masks. Fines would start at $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense and beyond.

The ordinance was scheduled for a vote Tuesday, but the city sent out a revised schedule Sunday that moved the proposal to a closed-door executive session. The city council cannot vote on items while in an executive session.