DHEC reports 1,561 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in SC with Upstate surge slowing

South Carolina state health officials reported 1,561 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths from the virus Saturday.

After weeks of having more than 250 cases and sometimes upward of 500 or more cases a day, Greenville County had 176 new cases Saturday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The county still led the state.

Other Upstate counties had fewer new cases than weeks prior, but the region is still outpacing other areas of the state.

In the Midlands, Richland County had 134 new cases, and Lexington County had 93. Spartanburg County, Greenville’s neighbor, had 110 new cases.

Of the 13 deaths reported Saturday, all were people 65 years old or older, except one who was middle aged, DHEC reported.

At least 7,072 people have died from coronavirus in South Carolina.

DHEC also reported 402 new probable cases and five new probable deaths Saturday. Probable cases and probable deaths are likely related to the coronavirus but have yet to be confirmed.

Just over 34,600 people were tested for the virus in Saturday’s report, and 6.4% were positive.

DHEC calculates the positivity rate by taking the total number of positive viral tests and dividing it by the total number of tests taken. The number of cases may be lower than the number of positive tests because some people take multiple tests.

The World Health Organization says the positive percentage should be around 5% to control spread.

As of Saturday, 970,550 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered to the state and 608,498 first or second doses have been administered, DHEC said. More than 440,000 people have made appointments to get vaccinated.

DHEC reported that 81% of hospital beds in the state are being used. Of those, 14%, or 1,302, are used by coronavirus patients.

In Richland County, 75% of hospitals beds are being used, and in Lexington County 85% are used.

At least 423,711 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.