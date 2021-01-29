Upstate teen is first SC youth to die from coronavirus-related illness MIS-C

A South Carolina teenager died Wednesday from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, an illness associated with COVID-19, marking the state’s first death from the condition.

The person who died was a 17-year-old from the Upstate, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Friday.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person. Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said in a statement.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, is “a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus,” according to DHEC. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and feeling tired.

The condition is extremely rare, and most children who contract it recover, according to DHEC.

The first case of MIS-C identified in the state was found in July. Since then, 42 cases have been reported, according to DHEC.

State health officials warned that the surge in coronavirus cases that started in the winter could lead to more cases of MIS-C.

“With the number of cases of COVID-19 we’re seeing in our state, we must be prepared for the unfortunate possibility of more children being affected by MIS-C,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Interim Public Health Director. “We continue to remind South Carolinians that COVID-19 is spreading in our communities at a high rate and it is vital that we all take the steps we know to protect us all from this deadly disease: wear a mask, stay six feet away from others, wash your hands frequently, and avoid crowds. And when your time comes, get vaccinated.”