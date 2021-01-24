COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 24

More than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in South Carolina.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 373,000 as vaccine rollout continues

At least 373,399 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,855 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 3,435 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,528 reported the day before.

Sixty-three additional deaths were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, 23.7% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,224 people were hospitalized in South Carolina with the coronavirus on Saturday.

As of Saturday, the state had received 274,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 267,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine. More than 174,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 40,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered. About 41,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

DHEC board to determine vaccine allocation

The S.C. DHEC’s politically-appointed governing board, instead of the department’s health experts, will determine how limited COVID-19 vaccine supplies should be allocated to counties.

Marshall Taylor, DHEC acting director, said last week that agency leaders were not comfortable deciding how to allocate doses across the state and asked the board to step in.

“Our board, they represent each of the congressional districts, and so they are out in those communities, and they have both rural communities in their districts and they have urban communities or counties in their districts,” Taylor testified Thursday, according to The State. “And so our leadership team came together and said this is not a decision DHEC (agency officials) should make.”

The board is expected to make a decision Tuesday. Options include allocating vaccine doses to counties on a per capita basis or based on certain county health factors, Taylor said.

The agency’s goal is to set a baseline rate for each county by the week of Feb. 1.

Prisma no longer taking vaccination walk-ins

Prisma Health, South Carolina’s largest hospital system, will no longer take first coronavirus vaccine dose walk-ins at any of its Midlands locations starting Monday.

The hospital system said Saturday it’s now “extremely low” on doses and will cut back on vaccinations. It can only vaccinate people who schedule appointments and those who are due for their second dose.

Right now, only health care workers, emergency medical responders, people at least 70 years old or people at least 65 years old who are hospitalized are eligible to get vaccinated.

Prisma Health received only 25% of the vaccine supplies it requested from the state for the past week, it said. It has requested 60,000 doses of the vaccine for this week.

“This is a national vaccine supply problem that is affecting the entire country,” Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health’s chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chairperson of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force, told The State.