SC reports more than 3,500 COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths Friday

State health officials Friday reported 3,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths from the virus.

Of the 12,418 tests reported Friday, 28.4% came back positive. It’s the first time in a week that percent positivity has exceeded 25%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past few weeks, remain elevated at 2,293 Friday, but are down from their peak a week ago. Coronavirus patients take up more than 24% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 369,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,791 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 39,406 cases, including 97 Friday, as probable positives, and another 613 deaths, including eight Friday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Vaccines distributed

As of Friday, South Carolina had received 274,950 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 149,400 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Friday that 145,216 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 30,139 first doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 36,434 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the 211,789 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, another 269,856 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.