COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 357,000

At least 357,508 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March, and 5,673 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 2,570 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,946 reported the day before. Tuesday marked the lowest daily case count in two weeks.

Eleven additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 23.9% of COVID-19 tests were positive. Health officials have said that number should be closer to 5% to control the spread of the virus.

At least 2,353 were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday.

As of Monday, South Carolina had received nearly 318,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and had administered 163,800.

McMaster blames hospitals for slow vaccine rollout

Gov. Henry McMaster said South Carolina hospitals are at fault for the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, The Sun News reported.

“We have got to use every single dose of this vaccine that comes into the state and is not being done,” McMaster said, threatening to put an executive order in place for hospitals that aren’t moving fast enough.

McMaster’s comments came a day after the state’s top health official, Dr. Brannon Traxler, said the federal government is not sending enough vaccine doses to meet demand.

Horry County hospitals echoed Traxler’s sentiment.

“At this moment, the only limiting factor is the availability of vaccine from the government,” Tidelands Health said in a news release Saturday. “Like all South Carolina hospitals, we have been told to expect less vaccine — not more — in the coming weeks.”

Man convicted in decades-old murder dies of COVID in prison

Marcellus Pierce, behind bars for his involvement in the 1984 kidnapping and killing of a University of South Carolina nursing student, has died in state prison due to COVID-19 at the age of 73, officials said.

Pierce was one of three men convicted for the rape and murder of Bobbi Rossi and was seen as the mastermind behind the crime.

Many in the Midlands were shaken after the 20-year-old woman from a prominent family was abducted in a parking lot at Columbia’s Woodhill Mall — now the Shoppes at Woodhill. A large-scale search was launched and Rossi’s body was found three days later.

Pierce was the last of the three men to die, The State reported. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month and died in the infirmary of the Lee Correctional Institution.

Lexington hospital bans visitors due to COVID surge

With coronavirus cases surging, Lexington Medical Center is banning people from visiting patients, The State reported.

There are some exceptions under the ban, which goes into effect Tuesday.

For example, non-COVID patients can have one visitor in the emergency room, as long as it doesn’t reach capacity.

Other exceptions are made for surgeries and births.

Newberry County sheriff hospitalized with COVID

After he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster has been hospitalized due to the virus, The State reported.

“This stuff is no joke. It is for real,” Foster said Tuesday. “I have had a tough go.”

Foster has been in the hospital since last week, where he said he is getting good medical care.

He added that despite his condition, he is keeping close tabs on his office, performing as many duties as he can.

Foster asked people to listen to experts and ignore conspiracies on social media and elsewhere that downplay the pandemic.

“It is just the nonsense that it is not real or that bad, and it revolves around one political view or the other,” Foster said. “It ain’t no politics here. (COVID-19) is very real to me.”