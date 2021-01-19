SC reports 2,570 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, lowest daily total in 2 weeks

State health officials Tuesday reported 2,570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

It’s the lowest daily case total in two weeks and the second consecutive day that fewer than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported.

The state’s moving seven-day average of COVID-19 cases is 3,759, down about 25% since from its peak of more than 5,000 cases about 10 days ago, according to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the 10,773 tests reported Tuesday, 23.9% came back positive, the fifth straight day that percent positivity has remained below 24%, according to DHEC.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which reached record highs multiple times in the past couple weeks, remain elevated at 2,353 Tuesday, but are down slightly from their peak about a week ago. Coronavirus patients take up about 26% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 357,508 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,673 coronavirus deaths.

Probable cases, vaccines distributed

South Carolina counts another 36,810 cases, including 23 Tuesday, as probable positives, and another 586 deaths as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had received 200,075 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 117,900 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Tuesday that 108,590 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 26,009 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 29,201 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Jan. 13, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the 163,800 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, another nearly 209,000 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.