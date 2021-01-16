DHEC: New COVID-19 record shattered but reported late from error, corrects week’s cases

A new, foreboding benchmark was set for the coronavirus when South Carolina breached more than 6,000 new cases, state health officials reported.

The new record of 6,824 new daily cases was set on Jan. 8 but was not reported accurately by health officials because of a technical error, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

On Saturday, DHEC corrected the cases that were reported between Jan. 8 and 13 as such:

Jan. 8 reported 3747 new cases amended to 6824 new cases

Jan. 9 reported 2679 new cases amended to 4037 new cases

Jan. 10 reported 1383 new cases amended to 3318 new cases

Jan. 11 reported 4769 new cases amended to 4459 new cases

Jan. 12 reported 4945 new cases amended to 3668 new cases

Jan. 13 reporteed 1932 new cases amended to 2575 new cases

DHEC typically reports the new case counts to the press two days after they are counted. So The State would report the results of Jan. 8 on Jan. 10.

On Saturday, DHEC reported 4,671 new coronavirus cases, which is now the second highest new case count reported. The agency also said 64 more people died from the disease, which sits only behind a couple days when 70 or more deaths were reported.

Of the 20,694 tests reported Saturday, 22,6% came back positive, according to DHEC.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have hit record highs multiple times in the past two weeks, dropped to 2,387 between Friday and Saturday, though that remains high. Coronavirus patients continue to take up more than 25% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, South Carolina has reported 346,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,577 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 35,542 cases, including 121 Saturday, as probable positives, and another 531 deaths, including eight Saturday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

As of Saturday, South Carolina had received 195,200 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 117,900 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Saturday that 102,598 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,633 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far.

The number of people vaccinated continues to increase by hundreds or thousands daily.

Another 27,764 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Wednesday, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the 154,995 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, another nearly 181,984 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

This story will be updated with more detail. Check back.