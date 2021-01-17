A family’s ordeal. The lonely plight of a coronavirus victim.

Sump Strickland, right, was a former North Myrtle Beach City Councilman who died of the coronavirus. He is pictured here with his wife, Punkin.

Sump Strickland came down with pneumonia last fall, coughing and wheezing and just generally feeling terrible as the disease pounded his 72-year-old body.

But Strickland, a big man who had survived serious illnesses before, beat pneumonia and looked forward to a pleasant holiday season with his family in North Myrtle Beach.

Then, soon after Thanksgiving, the horrible feeling returned. This time, however, the illness was Covid 19. He checked into a hospital in late December, fighting the sickness for nearly a month until the end came.

Strickland died this past week, another victim of a disease that has killed more than 6,000 South Carolinians since March.

In the days since his struggle ended, Strickland’s family has cried many times, devastated that the man they loved is gone.

Despite their sorrow, the Stricklands are determined to tell his story, to reinforce to others how the contagious disease can change lives — and that people should take all precautions to avoid the illness that killed Sump.

“People still don’t realize how dangerous it is,’’ said Sump Strickland’s daughter, Amber. “We probably didn’t take it as seriously as we should before we were affected.’’

Now that a vaccine is available this year, Amber Strickland urged people to get inoculated. Had a vaccine been available to the public last summer or fall, it could have saved her father’s life, she said.

“I wish my dad would have had the option to get the vaccine,’’ she said. “I have to believe the doctors have researched it and it’s our best chance to fight this.

“I do not want anybody to have to go through what we went through.’’

Her comments come as South Carolina scrambles to pick up the pace of vaccinations and make the medicine available to more people. The process hasn’t been smooth or as rapid as many people would like, but health officials project the vaccine will be available to most people by mid-year.

For now, the Stricklands are struggling after a painful time of illness and anxiety. Amber, her brother and his wife, and her mother all contracted COVID 19 at one point during the year. So did some of her uncles and cousins.

“It seems like everybody in my world had COVID,’’ she said.

They shook off the disease after suffering fatigue, coughs and general discomfort, but no one suffered more than her father. His death stunned friends who always knew him as a strong, community leader.

““It’s a tragic thing,’’ said Strickland’s friend, Wayne Beam. “A great guy, 72 years old, he had a lot of life left. And this thing just took him out.’’

Sump Strickland, who grew up in West Columbia and attended Brookland-Cayce High School, was a fixture in North Myrtle Beach, a close-knit community on the state’s northern coast. He moved there with his parents in the late 1960s, after the Stricklands sold the family restaurant to make way for construction of the Carolina Coliseum in Columbia.

A Vietnam veteran, Strickland returned to the beach after his tour of duty, launching a successful business career.

He was a contractor who owned a bowling alley in North Myrtle Beach that drew throngs of people interested in playing a few games or grabbing a bite to eat. During the winter, when many tourists were gone, the bowling alley was a big gathering place for locals.

He served on the North Myrtle Beach City Council in the 1980s, involving himself in virtually all of the city’s major issues at the time, ranging from whether to let people drive on the beach to whether the city should allow Sunday alcohol sales.

And he later served on the old S.C. Coastal Council, where Beam was executive director. The job could be tense at times because it often involved disputes over whether to allow building near the beach. But Strickland always took a measured, calm approach to decision making, friends said.

People liked Strickland because he was genuine and loyal, Beam said. Those who spoke at his funeral, held outdoors Saturday in a church parking lot, echoed that assessment.

Amber Strickland said she remembers attending City Council meetings as a youngster and helping her father put together election material for his campaigns. One of the many things she’ll miss most about her father is their conversations. He had a nickname for her — “Doll’ — that he always used.

“I talked to him about every single day,’’ she said. “I wish I could say it was something profound we talked about. But he would just call and say ‘Hey Doll, How are you doing today?’’

She’s unsure how her father contracted the coronavirus. The pneumonia he suffered may have weakened his ability to fend off COVID 19, she said. The family also gathered with other relatives for Thanksgiving, but she doubts that contributed because they ate in small groups away from each other.

Either way, things began to deteriorate for Sump Strickland within weeks of being diagnosed with the coronavirus around Dec. 15.

He was hospitalized briefly, then allowed to leave. He didn’t want to go back, afraid he would be put on a ventilator and never see his family again..

“He just knew it wasn’t a good thing to be put on a ventilator,’’ Amber Strickland said.

By Dec. 22, he felt so bad that his wife and children urged him to check in at a Myrtle Beach hospital. He wasn’t getting better.

About a week after returning to the hospital, his oxygen levels dropping, it became apparent that Strickland’s only chance was the ventilator that he feared.

Unable to speak and largely unconscious, Strickland lay in the hospital for two weeks, alone. Because of the coronavirus threat, visitors were not allowed.

During Sump Strickland’s illness, Amber, her mom, Punkin, and her brother would go to the hospital parking lot, and look up at the window where Sump Strickland lay, hoping they might catch a glimpse of the man they loved.

Punkin Strickland would sometimes sit alone in the parking lot for 12 hours or more.

The night before he died, Amber, her mom and her brother, Will, stayed in the lot until midnight, praying for a miracle.

They finally left, expecting to continue their vigil the next day. But hours after leaving, Amber Strickland got an urgent call that her father’s condition had worsened.

“So we asked the doctor if we could go see him,’’ she said. “We started heading to the hospital, and the doctor called. He had gotten permission for me, my mom and my brother to see him together. But by the time we got the hospital, he was gone.’’

Amber Strickland said that, during Sump Strickland’s years of public service and private business ventures, he had a number of health challenges, including colon cancer and a bout with kidney disease. But her father defeated them all.

This time, it was different.

Beam, who got to know Strickland in the 1990s, said Strickland’s loss shows how randomly the coronavirus seems to affect people. Some folks, even seniors, have survived the disease, but it has taken a bead on others, like Strickland, for reasons that aren’t always known, he and Amber Strickland agreed.

“You see the statistics that less than 2 percent of people die’’ from the coronavirus,’‘ Amber Strickland said. “In this case, it was a 98 percent chance of him pulling through.

“We never thought this would happen.’’