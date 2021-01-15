SC reports record number of COVID-19 deaths Friday

South Carolina health officials reported a record high number of coronavirus deaths Friday, as hospitals across the state approach capacity and emergency departments are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday announced 1,845 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths from the virus. The highest previous single-day death toll the state has reported was 74, on two separate occasions.

The relatively low number of cases reported is due to an “internal systems error” that has affected one of DHEC’s vendors the entire week, the agency said. Officials said Thursday that the vendor was still working to resolve the problem and that the agency would provide a detailed update with a breakdown of this week’s COVID-19 case and death numbers “as they should’ve been reported” as soon as possible.

Of the 11,153 tests reported Friday, 16.5% came back positive, according to DHEC.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which have hit record highs multiple times in the past two weeks, remained steady Friday at 2,424. Coronavirus patients continue to take up more than 25% of all occupied South Carolina hospital beds, data show.

Since last March, the state has reported 341,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,513 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 34,370 cases, including 87Friday, as probable positives, and another 524 deaths, including 11 Friday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

As of Friday, South Carolina had received 195,200 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 117,900 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency reported Friday that 98,449 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 21,421 doses of the Moderna vaccine had been administered so far. Another 26,349 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have also been administered.

Health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and hospital inpatients over 65 are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. As of Wednesday, all South Carolinians age 70 and older are now also able to schedule vaccination appointments.

In addition to the 146,219 first and second vaccine doses that have been administered, another nearly 163,000 people have schedule appointments to receive a shot, DHEC said.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine who would like to get one can use DHEC’s locator tool to find a provider with availability near you at www.scdhec.gov/vaxlocator.

State health officials advise South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 as the vaccination rollout progresses in the months ahead.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.