SC reports low daily COVID-19 case, death count due to ‘internal systems issue’

South Carolina health officials Monday reported 2,644 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths from the virus.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control said the figures, which come after five straight days of at least 3,600 confirmed cases, were artificially low due to an “internal systems issue” and would be updated once the issue was resolved.

Since last March, South Carolina has reported 326,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,315 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 31,066 cases, including 35 Monday, as probable positives, and another 496 deaths, including one Monday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The percentage of positive tests hit a record high Monday, with 25.9% of the 10,198 tests reported coming back positive, according to DHEC.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is the highest it has ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 16% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since last March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s seven-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

As of Monday, South Carolina had received 147,200 total doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHEC.

The agency reported Monday that 71,433 of Pfizer’s first doses and 15,309 of its second doses had been administered so far, for a 59% utilization rate.

Frontline medical workers, residents of long-term care facilities and others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination while supplies are limited over the next several months.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.