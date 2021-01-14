Will SC residents get the coronavirus vaccine? What they said in their own words.

Some South Carolinians will roll up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine only if scientists or local doctors tell them it’s safe to do so.

Others are eagerly awaiting their opportunity to get inoculated, while a number of residents are also skeptical about the vaccines’ development.

Those are the findings of a recent statewide survey conducted by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The newspapers asked people from around South Carolina to weigh in on the subject via an online form last month, receiving about 850 responses.

Two vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been authorized for emergency use in the United States and both were more than 94% efficacious in Phase 3 trials. Hospitals and pharmacies are beginning to distribute the vaccines to health care workers, seniors and long-term care residents and staff.

At least 725 respondents in the December survey said they would eventually get vaccinated, but some offered caveats, looking to Dr. Anthony Fauci or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for guidance. Others were undecided or adamantly opposed to getting inoculated.

Here are 30 of the responses:

Lisa Simms-Allison, Anderson

Absolutely Not. (Too) dangerous and NOT ENOUGH studies gone into a vaccine that took less (than) a year to come up with. Plus I have MAJOR Allergies.

Dolly Kefgen, Bluffton

Planned on taking it but heard on TV that U.K. persons who have allergies to certain food or meds had side effects. I have quite a few allergies. This should be investigated because I want the vaccine.

Nancy Riley, Columbia

If Dr. Fauci says the vaccine is safe and effective, I will get one. I am 62 and high risk due to autoimmune disease. I trust Dr. Fauci and science. I do not listen to conspiracy theorists or fearmongers.

Jim Miller, Bluffton

I volunteered and I’m currently in the Moderna Phase 3 trial. I do not know if I received the active vaccine or the placebo. Hopefully, I will soon be notified which I received. If I received the placebo, then I will definitely get the vaccine ASAP.

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrival at MUSC. Some vials were removed from the freezer and moved to refrigerator for distribution in the first few days. Sarah Pack/MUSC Sarah Pack/MUSC

Frank Wooten, Wagener

Hell, NO. The “leaders” pushing the development of vaccine are all Dumbo cRATS. They can take it first!

Joseph Benecke Sr., Aynor

I do, tepidly. I fall into group 1B with lung disease and type 2 diabetes. My tepidness is that I do not trust this rushed approach, as evidenced by new daily discoveries as vaccines are administered. However I do trust my pulmonologist and my P.C.P. (primary care provider) and so when they tell me or indicate that I get it, then I will.

Bradley Ward, Lake Wylie

Yes. Although I am a political conservative, I am also a retired software engineer. In my career I wrote software that was validated and used in FDA pharmaceutical manufacturing. I also served as a project manager for a year-long FDA validation project. The FDA processes are incredibly detailed, but I also know that in an emergency, they could be expedited with sufficient prioritization and attention. I trust the process and the FDA.

Deborah Smith, Georgetown

Yes! I plan to get the vaccine as soon as it is available. I am 65 which makes me at high risk. I also think that since the S.C. government isn’t taking steps to encourage safe behavior, the vaccine is the only way to get the virus spread under control.

Sherry Barclay receives the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine from Dr. Jennifer Henzler at Wellmore of Lexington on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Barclay is excited for the extra layer of protection for herself and her patients at Wellmore. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Sharon Mullins, Murrells Inlet

I absolutely plan to get a vaccine as soon as it’s available to me. I was working in the schools as a substitute teacher but did not register to do so this year due to COVID. I am a retired teacher. Many of my family members are in health care fields and my son is in law enforcement. These, and medically fragile people need all of us to step up, be part of the solution, get vaccinated and get this pandemic over with as quickly as possible!

Scott Lemen, Hilton Head Island

Yes, trust science, not conspiracy theories.

John Atkinson, Saluda

Only if my personal physician recommends it.

Mark Juenemann, York

Yes. I am a 64-year-old married male, a cancer survivor (radical prostatectomy done November 2019), in otherwise excellent health who lives with 65-year-old wife and her 95-year-old father. I don’t want to be responsible for getting the COVID-19 and spreading it to my father-in-law who would likely not survive it.

Pharmacist Ginger Cates holds a recently defrosted coronavirus vaccine at Wellmore of Lexington on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Residents and staff received the first of two shots Wednesday. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

Jhone Messinger-Dickson, Mount Pleasant

YES! Why in the world would anyone choose not to be vaccinated against this horrible virus?

Kerrie Cornell, North Myrtle Beach

No, I won’t be getting the vaccine any time soon. I do not think enough testing for potential side effects and/or dangers was done. It was rushed and it could do more harm than good.

Dr. Robert J. Blok Sr., Hilton Head Island

Yes, of course I plan to get the COVID vaccine. As a retired U.S. Army Colonel physician, I received multiple vaccinations for anthrax, the plague, smallpox, malaria, dengue fever, yellow fever and others. People refuse to get even the annual flu vaccine because they say, “I’ve never had the flu.” Their total lack of logic escapes me.

Rod Martin, Murrells Inlet

Yes, I’ll take the inoculation to keep me safe, as well as protect my family and friends. I’ll continue social distancing and mask wearing until the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) says it’s OK to stop. I didn’t get to 70 years old by being stupid.

Registered nurse Erika Hutzler administers the Covid-19 vaccine to Metzfe Dela Rama at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, S.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

James Christie, Bluffton

(My) concern is that (by) skipping long term testing, there may be side effects which occur long term that are unknown today; NOW I say NO but as things roll out around the world, we may see results that change my opinion PLUS IF Covid 19 continues to explode, the LT risk might be minimized to make it worthwhile to get it now?

Randy Herald, Lexington

Yes. I was a child when the polio vaccines were developed. I saw the difference a vaccine can make for the world. Sign me up.

Sharon Owens, Columbia

Yes. I’m a technology and learning coach at a local high school. I owe it to my colleagues and our students to do everything possible to keep them safe. I owe it to my family and friends to stay safe. I owe it to myself to be safe. We have to all do everything within our means to look after each other if we ever want to see normalcy again.

Debbie Kelly, Chapin

I will take it when available. Rather take a chance on the unknown than known with COVID. I don’t believe in conspiracy theories and all the political banter involved.

Dr. Amy Ramey, an emergency room physician at Hilton Head Hospital, receives the first dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 on Hilton Head Island. Sam Ogozalek Sogozalek@islandpacket.com

Ginger Sottile, Mount Pleasant

Yes. Had Covid last year and suffered breathing issues for months. Do not want it again!

Rod Brooks, Bluffton

I will. My daughter has asthma and my wife has medical issues as well. To me, the rewards outweigh the risks. I look at it as “what’s the alternative? Risk catching it and living in isolation or possibly infecting my wife or daughter?” I’ll continue to do my research but it appears to be worth it.

Mack Bailey, Rock Hill

Yes, if Fauci and (Joe) Biden do! Over 65; want to stop the pandemic.

Paul Watson, Columbia

No I won’t be! I cannot understand getting a vaccine for something that 99.7% of all people recover from on their own! No flu shots or Covid vaccines for me! I am fine with others getting it, and support the purpose. However, I fear that this is going to be mandatory possibly! Millions of Americans will rise up against that as will people around the world.

Erin Wornall, a pharmacist at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, draws a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine dose out of a vial on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sam Ogozalek sogozalek@islandpacket.com

Kathryn Fenner, Columbia

It’s the right thing to do. I am 60 years old and have no underlying health issues, but my family (my dad is almost 90!), friends and neighbors do. My 90-year-old mom is in memory care, and I can only touch her when I go with her to the doctor.

Chris Christensen, Bluffton

I have been a participant in the Pfizer study and I see the professional approach to everything. Yes I am confident the vaccine will be safe.

George Olive, Surfside Beach

YES! I am convinced that the only way I can protect myself is to be vaccinated. Too many people refuse to take the common sense steps to control the virus, putting my health at risk. The only alternative is full time quarantine and that is not my idea of living.

Beth Hart, Rock Hill

Yes. When I worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep, I learned how hard it was to get something approved by the FDA. They wouldn’t approve it if it wasn’t safe. I have great respect for the scientific geniuses who were able to come up with a vaccine so quickly, and great trust in our local medical professionals (including my husband) who believe it is safe and say they will take it when available.

Tim Todd, Lyman

Yes, I plan to take the vaccine so life can get back to normal. Concerns over side effects and complications are fueled by conspiracy theories, not science. I side with science.

Mary Wilson, Myrtle Beach

I may get the vaccine after I see what others’ experience has been. However, I have many concerns about the speed of testing and approval so will not be in the first groups to receive it even though I am 72. I am doing a lot to boost my immune system naturally and also have a history of strange reactions to medication, although not vaccines.

Note: Responses have been edited for clarity and style.