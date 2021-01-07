Your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in SC answered. Here’s what you need to know

You asked about the COVID-19 vaccine, and we found the answers.

We put a call out Tuesday for your most pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. We did some research and reached out to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control to find the answers.

Do you have a question that wasn’t answered here? You can submit it here.

When can you get the vaccine?

That depends.

DHEC has broken vaccine distribution into several stages depending on a number of factors, such as a person’s occupation, age or preexisting medical conditions.

Those phases are subject to change as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues new guidance, but we’ll outline the latest plan from DHEC.

Phase 1a: This stage began in mid-December and is expected to stretch through February 2021. It includes residents and staff of long-term care facilities, healthcare personnel, staff caring directly for or interacting with COVID-19 patients, paid and volunteer medical first responders, hospital transport staff, medical staff in correctional facilities, medical staff at dialysis and infusion centers, home health and hospice workers, coroners and funeral home staff and dentists and dental hygienists.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has expressed frustration about the speed of phase 1a, and asked DHEC to set a hard deadline of Jan. 15 for members of phase 1a to get the vaccine or set an appointment to get it.

Phase 1b: DHEC estimates this phase will begin in February. Their best estimate for when it will end is early spring. Phase 1b includes persons aged 75 or older, and frontline essential workers. DHEC defines those workers a firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store employees, public transit workers and those working in education including teachers.

Phase 1c: DHEC has not issued an estimate for when they will begin phase 1c. This phase will include persons between the ages of 65 and 74, persons aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that increase the risk for severe symptoms of COVID-19 and essential workers that aren’t included in Phase 1b. Those workers include people working in the following fields: transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health staff who are not frontline healthcare workers.

DHEC will release further guidance for stage 2 and stage 3 later. As for the general public, DHEC expects widespread distribution of the vaccine to begin in the summer or fall.

How does DHEC decide to move the the next phase?

Based on CDC guidance, DHEC will not move into phase 1b until 70% of phase 1a members have been vaccinated, according to a statement issued by the agency in late December.

How do I know when it’s my turn to get it?

DHEC is working on plans for a way to notify South Carolinians when it is their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to their website. As of early January, the plan will include using DHEC’s website and social media, the news media and public service announcements via print, radio and TV to get the word out. Health care providers will also let their patients know when they can get vaccinated, according to DHEC.

How does the vaccine work?

As of early January, just two vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the United States: Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

Both vaccines are mRNA vaccines. These vaccines have material from the virus, and that material “gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein,” which helps teach our bodies how to fight the virus if we are infected in the future, according to the CDC.

This vaccine does not use the live virus, which means it will not infect you with the coronavirus.

Does the vaccine have any side effects?

The CDC said you may see some side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, but those are “normal signs that your body is building protection.”

Side effects include pain and swelling on the arm where you got vaccinated. You might also get fever, chills, tiredness and a headache.

CDC officials advise to call your doctor if the redness or tenderness where you got the shot gets worse after 24 hours or if other side effects don’t go away after a few days.

What’s the process for getting the second dose?

After you receive your first dose, you will get a paper that should have the date when the next vaccine is needed, according to DHEC. State health officials say that residents will be reminded when their second vaccination date is coming up.

Should I get vaccinated if I’ve already had COVID-19?

Yes. Here’s what DHEC says:

“According to data reviewed by CDC, people appear to become susceptible to reinfection after more than 90 days after initial infection.”

Can residents of other states get vaccinated in SC?

Non-permanent residents who are living in South Carolina when the vaccine is available to them may get their dose in South Carolina, according to DHEC. Officials will not require proof of residency.

Can someone with an autoimmune disease get vaccinated?

Yes, but they should be aware that there is no data about how safe the vaccine is for them, according to DHEC.

“People with autoimmune conditions were included in the Phase 3 studies for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and no flares of disease were seen. However, this represents only a small number of people,” DHEC’s website reads.

More data will become available as more doses of the vaccine are administered.