SC reports nearly 3,500 COVID-19 cases, highest-ever percent positive rate

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in July at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. jbell@thesunnews.com

South Carolina on Monday reported 3,492 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths from the virus.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has now reported more than 3,000 cases 11 times in the past month and at least 2,000 daily cases in 29 of the last 31 days.

Prior to last month’s spike in cases, South Carolina had reported 2,000 or more daily cases only three times and its single-day record was 2,343 confirmed cases on July 18.

Since March, the state has reported 299,685 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,056 coronavirus deaths.

South Carolina counts another 25,787 cases, including 18 Monday, as probable positives, and another 428 deaths, including one Monday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

The number of people being tested and the percentage of those who test positive for COVID-19 have surged in the past month.

More than a third of the 10,481 tests reported Monday came back positive, according to DHEC. It’s the state’s highest-ever percent positive rate and the fourth time in the past five days that the positivity rate has exceeded 30%.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is the highest its ever been.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization last year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 16% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

As of Monday, South Carolina had received more than 112,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine and 84,500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to DHEC.

The agency reported that 42,577, or 38%, of Pfizer doses have been administered so far. DHEC has not released information about the administration of Moderna doses, which have been reserved for long-term care facility residents and staff as part of a federal program.

Front line medical workers, residents of long-term care facilities and others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination while supplies are limited over the next several months.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.