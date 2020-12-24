Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 24

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 261,000

At least 261,024 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,651 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 3,599 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,055 reported the day before. Wednesday marks the second highest single-day case count in the state since the pandemic began.

Forty-nine additional coronavirus deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,671 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus — a five-month high.

The percentage of positive tests was 22% on Wednesday, up from 18.1% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Beaufort Co. churches ready for Christmas services amid COVID surge

Beaufort County churches are preparing to provide Christmas services as coronavirus activity surges statewide, The Island Packet reported.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Lynda Hopkins, ministry assistant at First Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island, said Wednesday. “COVID or no COVID, we’re still going to celebrate the meaning of the season.”

In years past, Hopkins’ church has hosted 400 worshipers or more on Christmas Eve.

Some churches are requiring masks, keeping capacity limited and asking congregants to make reservations to attend. They’re turning to Zoom, too, providing virtual opportunities to worship.

As one of the most holy days of the Christian calendar approaches, many church leaders are aware of the risks that come with in-person worship — congregations across the country have been gutted by superspreader incidents.

Health officials are well aware of the potential consequences as well.

“I’ll be staying home this Christmas. … There’s no greater gift than the health of our loved ones,” Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, wrote in a statement last week.