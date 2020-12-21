Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 21

South Carolina reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 253,000

At least 253,034 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,566 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 2,583 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,919 reported the day before.

Thirty-six additional deaths were reported Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,471 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 22.4% on Sunday, down from 22.9% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

The Upstate continues to outpace the rest of South Carolina in new cases. Greenville County reported more than 500 new cases Sunday.

School district to reduce in-person classes

Lexington One school district will reduce in-person classes in January amid concerns that student coronavirus cases could more than quadruple again, The State reported Saturday.

The number of students in the district with the virus quadrupled in the weeks after Thanksgiving break, according to a letter from Superintendent Gregory Little sent to parents Friday afternoon. Student quarantines tripled and staff quarantines and positive cases more than doubled.

The district expects “the magnitude of Winter Break to be even greater,” the letter says.

An outline for how classes will be held following the break can be found here.

Vaccines at long-term care facilities

Residents and staff at South Carolina’s long-term care facilities could start receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses by the last week of December.

Stephen White, DHEC’s immunization chief, told The State that residents should receive their shots in the next three to six weeks. They have been prioritized for vaccination due to their vulnerability to the coronavirus.

Pharmacy teams from CVS and Walgreens will coordinate in the coming weeks to administer shots at the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities as part of a federal program overseen by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials have so far designated about 104,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine for long-term care facilities.

The Moderna vaccine received emergency use authorization Friday and could make it to South Carolina by early this week. Like the Pfizer vaccine, it requires two doses.

Unemployment rate up for first time in months

South Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly in November after months of decreasing, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.

A total of 102,186 people were estimated to be out of work and looking for a job in November, for an unemployment rate of 4.4%, up from October’s rate of 4.2%.

The rate was still significantly short of April’s peak 12.8% unemployment rate.

Unemployment tends to increase in colder months as outdoor jobs are less feasible and as tourism in South Carolina slows. The state went in the opposite direction as the country overall, which saw a decrease from a 6.9% unemployment rate in October to 6.7% in November.