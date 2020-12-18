Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 243,000

At least 243,583 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,484 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 2,023 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,424 cases reported the day before.

Thirty-nine additional deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,524 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 24.2% on Thursday, up from 20.6% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

SC teacher vacancies grew 26% during pandemic

A new report shows the number of teacher vacancies in South Carolina has increased by 26% compared to last year, aligning with concerns educators and officials have expressed that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening the state’s teacher shortage.

In 2019, school districts had 555 teacher and service position vacancies. This year, that number was 699, according to the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement’s annual report.

Following the report’s public release Thursday, the state Department of Education called on legislators to take action to help schools recruit and keep educators, The State newspaper reported.

“The pandemic has intensified the teacher crisis in our state as evidenced by the report released today,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in the statement. “Now is the time for state and local leaders to come together for current and future educators by supporting financial incentives, policies, and programs that will help ensure we have a strong, high quality teacher workforce serving our students for years to come.”

Some legislators aim to limit vaccine requirements

Two legislative bills have been filed, one in the House and one in the Senate, aimed at preventing rules requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, The State reported.

Republican Rep. Stewart Jones filed the House bill. If passed, it would stop state officials from accepting federal funding for the purpose of enforcing a vaccine mandate put forth by Congress, the president or any federal agency.

“The point of this bill is to protect the liberties of the people of South Carolina and to give them freedom to make their own decisions,” Jones told The State.

In the Senate, Republican Sen. Tom Corbin filed a bill that would bar employers from taking action against employees who don’t get vaccinated. Also, the bill would prevent the state Department of Health and Environmental Control from requiring individuals who refuse the vaccine to quarantine or isolate.

DHEC has said it won’t require anyone to take the vaccine.

SC lawmakers want to prevent any national mask mandate

Should a federal mask mandate ever be passed, some South Carolina lawmakers want to make sure the state can’t enforce it.

A bill filed recently by Republican S.C. Reps. Mike Burns, Bill Chumley and Stewart Jones would prevent state employees, departments and officials from enforcing a nationwide mask mandate in South Carolina — and any attempt to do so would be met with a $2,000 fine.

Chumley said the bill wouldn’t get in the way of enforcing local ordinances, The State reported.

“We just feel like it’s a matter of personal preference, and people who want to wear a mask should be able to without penalty,” Chumley said. “By the same token, people who don’t want to should be able to opt out without penalty.”