Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 17

Cases surpass 241,000

At least 241,471 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,444 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 2,424 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,303 cases reported the day before.

Forty-two additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 1,046 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 20.6% on Wednesday, up from 19.9% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

SC congressman tests positive for coronavirus

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Wednesday.

The 73-year-old Republican feels “fine,” and isn’t displaying any symptoms, according to the statement from his office.

“I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson was at the Electoral College meeting Monday in Columbia, where he posed for pictures without a mask, The State reported.

Senate Democrats call on McMaster to mandate masks statewide

In the midst of an ongoing COVID-19 surge, state Senate Democrats are calling on Gov. Henry McMaster to implement a 60-day statewide mask mandate to reduce the spread of coronavirus, The State reported.

If McMaster doesn’t heed those calls, Democratic lawmakers said they would take up the issue again when the legislature returns in January.

“Nearly 5,000 of our own are dead,” the 16-member Senate Democratic Caucus wrote in a joint release. “We cannot continue to sit back and allow this to happen.”

McMaster has repeatedly called on South Carolinians to wear masks in public, but he has said it is the responsibility of local governments to enforce such mandates as they see fit —not the state.

“The governor appreciates the ideas and perspectives of the Senate Democratic Caucus as well as the Senate Republican Caucus,” said Brian Symmes, McMaster’s spokesman. “His position on mask mandates, closing businesses and shutting the state down is clear, reasonable and has placed South Carolina’s economy in a better position than virtually any other state in the nation.”

Democrats say it isn’t enough.

“The powers granted to the Governor during this time of emergency allow him to mandate this,” their statement read. “He can, without a doubt, spare vulnerable lives if he chooses to exercise this power.”

Richland County sheriff tests positive for COVID

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine, the sheriff’s department announced Wednesday.

Lott was first tested on Friday after coming in close contact with a family member who later learned they were infected, The State reported. Lott’s first test came back negative, but a second test performed Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Sheriff Lott was tested again today, Wednesday, Dec. 16. The results came back positive for COVID-19,” a department spokesperson said.

Lott has been in quarantine since Dec. 9 as a precaution.

“I feel fine,” Lott told The State. “No symptoms. Getting a lot of paperwork for the end of the year caught up.”

Family sues SC nursing home for relatives’ death

Eartha Wells never left her room at the Loris Rehab and Nursing Center in Horry County, but she still contracted COVID-19 and died — and now her family has filed a lawsuit, blaming the center for her death.

More specifically, the suit blames facility staff for “failing to institute proper infection control measures through the facility,” Bradley H. Banyas, a lawyer on the case, told The Myrtle Beach Sun News.

“When you got staff members clearly flaunting CDC guidelines, something clearly needs to be done,” Banyas said.

Officials overseeing the facility did not respond to requests for comment.

Thirteen patients have died at Loris Rehab and Nursing Center from COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have been 57 COVID-19 cases, including 28 among staff.