SC shatters daily COVID case record; reports 3,137 cases, 42 deaths Friday

South Carolina shattered its previous high in daily COVID-19 cases Friday, reporting 3,137 new confirmed cases and 42 additional deaths from the virus.

It’s the first time the state has reported more than 3,000 confirmed cases in a single day and is 422 more cases than the previous daily high, set last Saturday.

In wake of the case spike, public health officials released a message urging residents to continue taking actions to mitigate spread of the novel coronavirus.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director, said in a statement. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

Nearly 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past week, more than 2,600 more than during any distinct seven-day period since the start of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since March, more than 228,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,332 have died, according to DHEC.

The state counts another 16,965 cases, including 80 Friday as probable positives, and another 341 deaths, including five Friday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has not received a lab test result, but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Of the 16,897 tests reported Friday, 8.6% came back positive.

It’s both the most tests administered and the lowest positivity rate the state has reported in weeks.

Despite Friday’s drop in the percentage of positive tests, the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, remains at its highest point since mid-July.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 14.5% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.