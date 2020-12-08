Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 218,000

At least 218,820 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,249 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 2,413 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,538 reported the day before. Officials have reported over 2,000 new cases for four consecutive days.

Twelve additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

As of Monday, 1,025 people in South Carolina were hospitalized for the coronavirus. Last week was the first time in more than three months that COVID-19 patients had occupied more than 1,000 hospital beds statewide.

The percentage of positive tests was 19.4% on Sunday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

State champion football team in quarantine

About 80 A.C. Flora High School football players and staff are in quarantine after a coach tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, The State reported.

The school, which is part of Richland County School District 1, won its first state football title on Saturday, beating North Myrtle Beach 42-7. A Richland 1 school hadn’t earned a football title since 1970, The State reported.

North Myrtle Beach is carrying out contact tracing efforts to determine if any of its students or staff may have been exposed.

SC Dems cancel in-person retreat, opt for virtual

An annual in-person retreat for state Democratic legislators is being canceled, and the party is holding a virtual version instead, The State reported.

“We’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina, and after some deliberation, we’ve decided to have our meeting virtually out of an abundance of caution and to help keep senators and their families safe,” Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said.

The move comes as South Carolina health officials report more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases four days in a row, a total of more than 10,000 cases.

Democrats are going to use the Dec. 16 retreat to plan for the upcoming legislative session beginning in January.

How many vaccine doses will SC receive by end of 2020?

South Carolina is expected to receive between 200,000 to 300,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine before the year’s end, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The vaccines are all supposed to be from Pfizer. Like Moderna’s vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine reportedly had a 95% efficacy rate in early trials.

Both companies are seeking authorization for emergency use of their new vaccines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Pfizer could get the green light by the end of the week, The State reported.

Initial shipments to South Carolina are slated to arrive between Dec. 14 and Dec. 16, and Moderna vaccines will be shipping in the week after.

The vaccines require two shots to be taken at separate times.