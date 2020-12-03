Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Highest number of deaths in over a month

At least 206,653 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,126 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 1,612 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,297 cases reported Tuesday. State health officials have been reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day for over two weeks.

Thirty-five additional deaths were reported Wednesday, the highest in a single day since Oct. 31.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Wednesday, 911 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina, marking a three-month high. Statewide hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have increased 23% over the past two weeks.

The percentage of positive tests was about 22% as of Wednesday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

Greenville County to consider recommending mask use

Greenville County has been leading the state in new coronavirus cases for almost a month, prompting County Councilman Ennis Fant to propose a resolution encouraging residents to wear masks.

Fant made the proposal during a Tuesday council meeting but asked to hold off on a vote until January, when new council members begin their terms.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

If passed, the resolution wouldn’t go into effect for another month — and would only serve as a suggestion.

The city of Greenville was the first in the state to adopt a mask ordinance to slow the spread of COVID-19, and state data show the measure has helped. But Greenville County, the largest county in the state, has not passed any mask rules.

100 confirmed cases among Columbia city workers since March

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, 100 city of Columbia employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, The State reported.

That’s about 4.3% of the city’s total workforce.

“Those positive cases typically have come from social interactions, not in the workplace,” City Manager Teresa Wilson said at a city council meeting Tuesday. “We appreciate the effort (council) has allowed us to continue down the path in a safe way.”

The rate of infections aligns with figures seen statewide. Over 205,000 South Carolinians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, roughly 4% of the state’s 5.1 million residents.