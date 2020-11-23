Nearly 1,100 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in SC Monday, as testing surges

South Carolina reported 1,095 confirmed coronavirus cases and five deaths Monday, the seventh straight day positive tests have exceeded 1,000.

The total number of confirmed cases statewide is 194,902 since testing began in March and the total number of confirmed deaths is 3,987, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Monday’s data is based on 10,217 tests, of which 10.7% came back positive, according to DHEC.

The number of COVID-19 tests performed has risen considerably over the past week, with tests Monday up more than 50% from last Monday.

South Carolina has tested an average of more than 10,000 people daily over the past four days, compared to under 8,000 for the four days prior, a 37% increase.

As more have been tested, the rate of positive tests has decreased, but remains well above the 5% rate that many public health agencies aim for.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infection is in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

