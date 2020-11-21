DHEC: SC has highest new COVID-19 cases this week as Upstate surge continues

State health officials reported 1,530 new cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina and 26 more deaths.

That’s the highest amount of new cases this week, during what health officials have described as a seasonal resurgence of COVID-19.

The 26 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control brings the overall death toll in South Carolina to 3,974.

The number of confirmed positive tests has increased every day this week, culminating with 1,530 reported Saturday, and bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 192,645 since testing began in March.

Saturday’s data is based on 13,693 tests — also a weekly high — of which 11.2% came back positive, according to DHEC.

The percent positive rate has decreased this week as more people have gotten tested, but remains well above the 5% rate that many public health agencies aim for.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infection is in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Which counties were affected?

The Upstate continues to report more COVID-19 cases than any other region of the state.

On Saturday, Greenville County again reported the most new positive tests in the state with 307, followed by Pickens County with 111 new cases, Spartanburg County with 93 new cases and Anderson County with 74.

Other counties that reported more than 90 cases Saturday were Horry County (91) and York County (129).

In the Midlands, Richland County had 88 new cases and Lexington County had 45.

Of the deaths confirmed Saturday at least 23 elderly (65+) and three were middle aged (35-64). The deaths occurred in the following counties: Abbeville (2), Anderson (1), Berkeley (1), Cherokee (3), Greenville (5), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Oconee (2), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1) and York (3)

Are all cases accounted for?

Across the country, health experts said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases to large degrees. At one point, South Carolina officials estimated that 86% of those infected never got tested or diagnosed, but they no longer provide those estimates.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Saturday, DHEC reported 60 new probable COVID-19 cases in the state, and 18 new probable deaths. That puts the total number of probable cases at 12,373 and total probable deaths at 300.

How are hospitals being impacted?

As of Saturday, the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms is 816, which was up 46 since Monday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

About 9% of inpatients statewide are being treated for COVID-19. Of those currently hospitalized, 188 are in intensive care units, and another 90 are on ventilators, according to DHEC data.

Saturday, about 79% of the 11,087 hospital beds available in South Carolina were occupied and nearly 76% of ICU beds were occupied.

In Richland County, about 75% of hospital beds are occupied, and in Lexington County, 82% of beds are full, data shows.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Several key COVID-19 metrics the state tracks to measure spread remain below the highs hit in July, but some are trending up, especially in the Upstate, health officials warn.

Indicators such as daily case rates by population, percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the start of September. And while they have not reached July’s peaks, they are still at a rate that indicates continued disease spread.

The rates of testing, meanwhile, have declined from the highs reported in the middle of the summer, when DHEC was recording more than 10,000 tests per day, and plateaued throughout the fall. The rate of testing has inched upwards recently, however.