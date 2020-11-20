Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 20

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 189,000

At least 189,251 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,924 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,226 the day before.

Seventeen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

The percentage of positive tests was 14.5% as of Thursday. It’s been more than three weeks since DHEC has reported a rate of positive tests under 10%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

As of Thursday, 815 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

SC schools to receive rapid COVID-19 tests

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Thursday that school districts across South Carolina will soon receive rapid coronavirus testing kits, allowing students and staff to be tested more regularly, The State reported.

The move is part of McMaster’s larger goal of seeing all schools reopened.

Abbot Rapid COVID-19 test kits, which can return results in 15 minutes, will be distributed to districts based on student population. The aim is to have them available by the week after Thanksgiving.

Tests would be used when someone is displaying symptoms of the coronavirus. Students would only be tested with parents’ permission, and school employees must give consent to be tested.

McMaster: ‘Get tested before turkey’

Gov. Henry McMaster called on South Carolinians to get tested for the coronavirus before gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving, The State reported.

“Get tested before turkey,” McMaster said Thursday, adding that South Carolinians who get tested now can get results before Thanksgiving Day.

Hours before McMaster’s plea, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Americans not to travel for the holiday.

Coronavirus activity is surging across the U.S., and health experts worry traveling and gathering in large groups could severely worsen nationwide trends.

Columbia company to produce vaccine injectors

Columbia pharmaceutical company The Ritedose Corporation will join the effort to manufacture millions of disposable injectors needed for the eventual COVID-19 vaccine, The State reported.

Ritedose will act as a subcontractor for Connecticut-based ApiJect Systems America, which is receiving a $590 million loan from the federal government to mass produce injection devices. The company plans to use the loan to construct a large production facility in North Carolina.

“Once underway, this work will involve a significant expansion of our Columbia operations and capabilities, which we will support with an increase in our South Carolina workforce,” Ritedose CEO Jody Chastain said in a statement.