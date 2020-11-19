Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 19

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 187,000

At least 187,774 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,906 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,088 the day before.

Twenty-two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

The percentage of positive tests was 17% as of Wednesday. It’s been more than three weeks since DHEC has reported a rate of positive tests under 10%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

As of Wednesday, 830 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Carnival won’t resume Charleston cruises any time soon

Carnival Cruise Line won’t be setting sail out of Charleston for at least another four months, the company announced Wednesday.

This marks the seventh time the cruise line has reevaluated its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The State reported.

Carnival said the same about six other ports, including Baltimore, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego.

The company is “building a gradual, phased-in approach to resume guest operations” that will eventually be implemented first at Cape Canaveral and Miami.

Schools see 267 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials reported 267 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina K-12 schools since Friday, the last time figures were released.

There have been 3,271 total cases since the start of the school year, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Students account for 2,287 cases, and employees make up 984.

SC prepares for vaccine distribution

Drug companies Pfizer and Moderna are expected to receive federal approval for their COVID-19 vaccines soon, and South Carolina officials are preparing for distribution, The State reported.

Pfizer expects to produce enough vaccine for 12.5 million Americans by the end of the year, and Moderna estimates it can make enough for 20 million in the same period.

But there are challenges officials are readying the state for, including storage.

Both vaccines need to be stored at cold temperatures, using equipment most vaccine administrators don’t have. Even in ideal conditions, neither vaccine can be stored for more than a few weeks before becoming unusable.

Another challenge is deciding who gets the first available doses. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is still finalizing its distribution plan, but health care workers will be first in line.

Health officials say vaccines likely won’t be available to the general public for several more months.