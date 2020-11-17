SC attorney general quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Wilson, who was first elected to be attorney general in 2010, will quarantine at home for the next 14 days, where he will work remotely, his office said.

Wilson has no COVID-19 symptoms and feels fine, according to the statement. He has not yet been tested for the virus, but plans to get one soon.

Wilson is the latest South Carolina official to announce they’ve been exposed to the virus.

During a press conference with reporters last week, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said he’s been tested for the virus nine times, with each test giving a negative result.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In September, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette tested positive for the virus. Evette, her husband and one of her children had to quarantine at home while they waited the virus out.