Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 178,000

At least 178,524 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,809 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 987 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,326 reported the day before.

Thirteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 16.2% as of Wednesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Wednesday, 780 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms in South Carolina.

Parris Island recruits included in COVID-19 study

More than 1,800 Marine Corps recruits bound for the Parris Island training installation also participated in a medical study earlier this year, shedding light on COVID-19 and asymptomatic carriers, the Island Packet reported.

Research was conducted over four weeks from May through June. Recruits were asked to quarantine at home for two weeks, and then quarantined again for two weeks at The Citadel, before moving on to Parris Island.

Upon arriving at The Citadel, 0.9% of the recruits tested positive for the coronavirus. Several days later that number more than doubled to 2%, and most were asymptomatic. Only five recruits displayed any symptoms, and they were mild.

The peer-reviewed findings, published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine, highlights the importance of testing for COVID-19, researchers said. Screening for symptoms and risk factors likely won’t identify someone who is sick and not showing symptoms.

Researchers said they hope their findings can not only help the military continue to operate safely, but that schools and universities also learn from the study and plan accordingly.

Myrtle Beach’s road to job recovery

With its economy so dependent on tourism, Horry County was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, but experts with the University of South Carolina are optimistic the community will recover — but it may take time.

“We’re very bullish on Myrtle Beach when looking at the long run,” said Joey Von Nessen, USC professor and lead researcher on a new study. “After we see a vaccine developed and the pandemic is largely behind us, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach in particular offer enormous competitive advantages ... namely beach access and low cost of living.”

Horry County hit a 22% unemployment rate in April, the study found, worse than any other county in the state.

The study makes it clear the community must diversify its economy and workforce, or it will continue to be vulnerable to disasters, be they hurricanes or pandemics, said Karen Riordan, head of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

SC budget down additional $50 million

The coronavirus pandemic has shrunk the state budget by an additional $50 million, state officials say, but the situation might not be as bad as it sounds.

Revenue projections are far below pre-pandemic levels, but lawmakers will have about $1.2 billion to spend when they return to work in January, The State reported.

The general fund revenue forecast is $9.45 billion for the fiscal year that starts July 1, compared to $10.25 billion projected before the pandemic.

Seventy percent of South Carolina jobs lost due to the coronavirus have been recovered, according to the state Board of Economic Advisors. But that rapid recovery is expected to slow significantly going forward, and officials say employment won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until February 2022.