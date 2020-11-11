Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,300 new cases reported

At least 177,515 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,795 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,326 new COVID-19 cases, up from 586 reported the day before. This marks the second time in four days health officials have reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.6% as of Tuesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Tuesday, 784 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach will have holiday events, but with changes

The Myrtle Beach City Council granted approval to four events planned for the holiday season, including a tree lighting, a holiday market and two New Year’s Eve events — but it’s not quite business as usual.

All except the holiday market event have sought and received special permission from the state Department of Commerce to proceed, even though they anticipate crowds of more than 250 people, which isn’t generally allowed under COVID-19 restrictions.

The holiday market expects up to 1,000 attendees every Thursday and Saturday from Nov. 12 through Dec. 19, but not more than 250 at a time. Additionally, organizers plan on putting up signage reminding attendees to follow COVID-19 safety recommendations.

The tree lighting ceremony, a tradition since 2008, will be a little more modest this year due to COVID-19. Still, kids can get their picture taken with Santa Claus, and holiday vendors will be present. Organizers estimate about 850 people will show for the Nov. 21 event.

One New Year’s Eve event, coming to Market Common, should bring in around 750 attendees. The other, dubbed “Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021,” will attract roughly 500 revelers, organizers said.

Alcohol sales at the New Year’s events will stop at 11 p.m. to comply with Gov. Henry McMaster’s statewide order, intended to reduce coronavirus spread.

Don’t approve Dominion rate hike, customers say

With many South Carolinians already struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dominion Energy’s proposed rate increase shouldn’t be approved, customers argued during a Monday Public Service Commission hearing.

“Between the doctor, bank fees and utility increases, it is getting hard to live,” Cynthia Jordan, an Elgin retiree, said, The State reported. “We were told Dominion would not increase rates, and now they are. It makes it hard to live on a fixed income.”

Dominion filed an application in August to raise its rate by 7.7%, which would mean a monthly increase of $9.68 for the average customer, if the Public Service Commission grants approval. The commission can make a decision by Feb. 15, and the rate increase would go into effect in March.

More public hearings on the issue are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and can be viewed on the S.C. ETV website. To sign up to speak, call 803-896-5133 before 3 p.m. Tuesday.