Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 174,000

At least 174,862 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,756 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,639 new COVID-19 cases. That’s the highest new case count since July 31.

Nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 11.4% as of Saturday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Saturday, 704 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms in South Carolina.

Upstate continues to see surge in cases

The Upstate region has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

A large portion of new cases reported Saturday were in Upstate counties. Greenville County reported the most, with 296 new cases. Spartanburg County reported 138 new cases and Anderson County reported 88 new cases.

Officials warned Thursday that parts of the state are seeing rapid increases in key metrics, including in the Upstate. Daily case rates by population, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since August.

Nine schools add first cases

Nine schools in York, Lancaster and Chester Counties reported their first COVID-19 cases, the Rock Hill Herald reports — with five seeing their first-ever coronavirus infections, and four others seeing either their first student or first employee case.

All school districts in the tri-county area have now reported one or more infections in at least half of their schools.

York Comprehensive High School (first case)

York Middle School (first case)





Brooklyn Springs Elementary School (first case)





North Elementary School (first case)

Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies (first case)

York Intermediate School (first student case)

Oakdale Elementary School (first student case)

Pleasant Knoll Elementary School (first student case)

Clover Middle School (first staff case)