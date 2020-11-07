Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 1,000 new cases reported

At least 173,186 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,748 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 953 new COVID-19 cases, up from 524 the day before.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of new cases in the state on Friday, with 145. Spartanburg followed with 115. The Upstate has seen a spike in new cases for weeks now.

Fifteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.2% as of Friday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

DHEC said 7,198 individual tests had been performed, after seeing 2,922 the day before, which was the lowest single-day number since Oct. 2.

As of Friday, 767 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Nine York, Lancaster, Chester Co. schools add first-time cases

Nine schools in York, Lancaster and Chester Counties are reporting first-time COVID-19 cases, the Rock Hill Herald reports, with five seeing their first-ever coronavirus infections, and four others seeing either their first student or first employee case.

All school districts in the tri-county area have now reported one or more infections in at least half of their schools.

They are as follows:

York Comprehensive High School (first case)

York Middle School (first case)





Brooklyn Springs Elementary School (first case)





North Elementary School (first case)

Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies (first case)

York Intermediate School (first student case)

Oakdale Elementary School (first student case)

Pleasant Knoll Elementary School (first student case)

Clover Middle School (first staff case)