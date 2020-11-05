Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 171,000

At least 171,642 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,728 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases, down from 741 the day before.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of new cases in the state on Wednesday, with 131. The area has seen a spike in new cases for weeks now.

Sixteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 14.5% as of Wednesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

DHEC said 4,459 individual tests had been performed, the lowest number of tests seen in a day since Oct. 2.

As of Wednesday, 783 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Jasper County charter school going back to all virtual classes

Citing high levels of COVID-19 activity in Jasper County, Ridgeland’s Polaris Tech Charter School said Wednesday it will return to virtual-only education starting Thursday, a month after it began offering hybrid classes.

The charter is not a part of Jasper County School District, which has not announced any plans to alter its reopening strategy.

“We monitor the DHEC numbers for COVID every day, and when Jasper County’s case numbers started climbing again, we knew our school family needed to stay flexible,” said Melissa Crosby, the school’s executive director, in the announcement.

“Fortunately, all of our students are familiar with online learning and our staff has done an amazing job of staying connected to the learners and their families.”